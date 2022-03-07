$677.75 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will report sales of $677.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.50 million and the highest is $717.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 212.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SkyWest by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 1,650,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

