8,000 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

