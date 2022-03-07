8,039 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.88. 85,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

