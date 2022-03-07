88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in February

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,854,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 7,974,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

88 Energy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 112,201,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,435,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

