Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

