AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

