AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.32. 167,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

