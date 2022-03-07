Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Hits New 1-Year High at $281.50

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $281.50 and last traded at $280.67, with a volume of 245408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.