Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Purchases 40,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Monday. Abrdn PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.84. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

