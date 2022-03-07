Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Purchases 40,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63).
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Monday. Abrdn PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.84. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.