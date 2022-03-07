Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

