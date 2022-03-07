Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will announce $14.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

