Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $9.37 on Monday, reaching $304.79. 124,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

