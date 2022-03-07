Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,779 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 47,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,689. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

