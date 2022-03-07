Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $365.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

