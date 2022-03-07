ACoconut (AC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,334.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $313,518.06 and approximately $32,334.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

