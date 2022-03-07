Activest Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Activest Wealth Management lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $235.81 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

