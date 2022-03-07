Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

