Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

