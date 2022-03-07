Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

GOLF traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 668,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

