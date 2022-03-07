Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

