Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) Short Interest Update

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.