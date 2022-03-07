Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $257.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

