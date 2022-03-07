Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.85 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,209. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

