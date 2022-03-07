Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.87. 3,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43.

