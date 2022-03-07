Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

