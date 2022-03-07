Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.24. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

