Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,059,133. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.