Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

