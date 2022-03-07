AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $77.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $6.61 on Monday, reaching $80.85. 636,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,694.10 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

