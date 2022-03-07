Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.26. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Air Lease has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

