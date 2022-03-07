Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

AGI stock opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.47. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.72%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

