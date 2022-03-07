Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $88.86, with a volume of 79406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

