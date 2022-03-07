Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

