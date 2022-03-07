Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.
Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98.
AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.