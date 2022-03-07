Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.770 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

