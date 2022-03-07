Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $144.09 and last traded at $144.09. Approximately 4,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.85.

Specifically, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

