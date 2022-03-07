ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,033. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ALLETE by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

