Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

