Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) is Strid Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $42,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 936,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 139,121 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 571,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of QVAL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,691 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

