Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.52. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
