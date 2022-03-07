Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 387.52. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

