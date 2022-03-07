Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) versus NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Financial Analysis

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 6.83 $80.48 million $5.13 12.15 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.62

Altus Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940.

