American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.30

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 73308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.49 million, a P/E ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

