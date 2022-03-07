American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $16,414,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

