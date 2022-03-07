American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

