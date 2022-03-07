American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Several research firms recently commented on AHOTF. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

