American International Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $133.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

