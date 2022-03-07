American International Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,357 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $57,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.