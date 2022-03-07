American International Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.15 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.