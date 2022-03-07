American International Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $184.93 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

