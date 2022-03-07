American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

FFIV stock opened at $201.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,902 shares of company stock worth $2,128,053 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

