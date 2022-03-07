American International Group Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,513 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of TPR opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

